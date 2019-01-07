Unisa SRC threatens 'national shutdown'

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of South Africa (Unisa) has called for a “national shutdown” should certain demands not be met by the institution on January 7.

“Today there will be no operations or registration taking place until further notice‚” Eastern Cape SRC deputy chairperson Lungile Mnukwa said.

Mnukwa said the shutdown aimed to resolve challenges of access and development in higher learning at campuses in the province.

He said one of the biggest challenges this year was that many students who had applied to Unisa had been rejected.

Mnukwa said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFas) had also failed to pay outstanding student debts and allowances to certain students.