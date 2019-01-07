Only ANC can build decent houses for poor, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told residents of the lower South Coast region that the ANC is committed to uplifting South Africans' standard of living.
Addressing the community of Masinenge informal settlement, currently led by the DA after clinching the ward from the ANC three years ago, Ramaphosa said the ANC is the only party that can build decent houses for poor people.
“They have moved into houses now and their dignity has been restored. They can see, they can feel, they can smell the work that is being done for them by the ANC-led government. When it comes to housing projects in this region, it [lower South Coast region] comes out top in the whole of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.
The houses were built by the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality following its establishment after the 2016 local government elections. The municipality was formed through the merging of the Ezinqoleni and Hibiscus Coast local municipalities.
The president urged community members to come out in full force on Saturday when the party holds its manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Ramaphosa earlier walked through the area accompanied by ANC Kwa-Zulu Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, national executive committee member Susan Shabangu and provincial executive member Mxolisi Kaunda, among officials.
Residents had earlier shared their satisfaction with the project [to build houses in the area] during the door to door campaign. Ramaphosa is expected to hold a mass community meeting at the Marburg Secondary School in Port Shepstone later on Monday.