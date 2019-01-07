Only ANC can build decent houses for poor, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told residents of the lower South Coast region that the ANC is committed to uplifting South Africans' standard of living.

Addressing the community of Masinenge informal settlement, currently led by the DA after clinching the ward from the ANC three years ago, Ramaphosa said the ANC is the only party that can build decent houses for poor people.

“They have moved into houses now and their dignity has been restored. They can see, they can feel, they can smell the work that is being done for them by the ANC-led government. When it comes to housing projects in this region, it [lower South Coast region] comes out top in the whole of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.