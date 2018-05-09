'Inhumane' treatment by Unisa boss laid bare

Employees at the University of South Africa (Unisa) have detailed their "inhumane" treatment at the hands of their boss who they claimed belittled and humiliated them in front of their colleagues.

The employees told the Human Rights Commission's inquiry into allegations of unfair discrimination, racism, sexism and harassment that they were victimised and intimidated by their boss, directorate of academic planning, accreditation and registration, Alice Mkuzangwe.

One of the employees, quality assurance officer for programme accreditation and registration Yolokazi Kanzi said she was so belittled and callously treated by Mkuzangwe to the point that she had to be admitted to a psychiatric institution for treatment.

She said Mkuzangwe would call them into a meeting after 3pm and tell them to submit reports before they left for home.

Kanzi said she stayed in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, and was scared to drive along the R21 at night as it was dark, but said Mkuzangwe would hear none of it. "I am one of the silent sufferers," she said.