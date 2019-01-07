Edward Zuma has taken aim at Oprah Winfrey and a host of other celebrities for their “support” of Cyril Ramaphosa at the Global Citizen Festival concert in December 2018.

In an open letter‚ disseminated via Whatsapp‚ Jacob Zuma’s son said Winfrey and a host of international headliners had only endorsed Ramaphosa and not the ANC.

The junior Zuma has been a vocal critic of the Ramaphosa administration‚ with earlier missives landing him in the Equality Court.

“In her introduction‚ Oprah introduced Cyril Ramaphosa as the man president Mandela preferred as his successor. Oprah and those who were feeding her the narrative forgot one thing‚ the ANC is a democratic organisation and with its internal process‚ where the branches of the ANC play a critical role‚” he said.

“The ANC never operates on the wishes of individual leaders‚ but on the resolutions of its conferences and constitutional structures‚” he added.