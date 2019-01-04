District boss robbed of 'ANC's R5m'

A Limpopo municipal manager was attacked and robbed of undisclosed amount of money allegedly belonging to the ANC in Limpopo.

Republic Monakedi, the municipal manager of the Mopani district, is currently recovering in hospital following the attack on Sunday evening at his Polokwane private office.

Sources close to Monakedi allege that a stash of money amounting to R5m in cash was stolen during the incident.

Police, however, refused to confirm or deny the figure.

Monakedi was apparently in the company of a friend when five armed men allegedly entered the office situated on Jorrisen Street at around 10pm and demanded money.

According to the source, the money was collected from service providers in the province and was destined to be used in Durban during the ANC's January 8 statement event. It's unclear how it was going to be spent.

Police said the two robbers searched Monakedi and his friend and took their cellphones, wallets and car keys.

Col Moatshe Ngoepe said yesterday the robbers assaulted the two before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

"Monakedi sustained severe injuries and he is still recuperating in hospital, while his friend was unharmed," Ngoepe said.

By late yesterday, no one had been arrested in connection with the attack.