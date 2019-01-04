How to make your wedding unforgettable with these top tips

Big Spender

If you have a generous budget,anything is possible. If your wedding is likely to be a boozy affair, you could give hangover kits to your guests as they leave after having a hedonistic time at the tequila fountain.

If the big day is during summer, why not rent an ice-cream machine so that everyone has an ice-cream cone while dancing. You could also have a fruit table and provide baskets for guests to help themselves as they leave.

Everyone will probably take pictures on their phones, but a Polaroid photo booth with a selection of props can add a fun dimension to capturing the magic of the big day. Think funny glasses, placards with “team bride” or“team groom”, butterfly wings, and silly wigs.