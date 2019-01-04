How to make your wedding unforgettable with these top tips
You’ve booked your venue and your dress is a dream. The menu is set to please palates and all your favourite people are going to be there. But what else can you do to add that extra bit of magic to one of the most important days of your life? Whether money is no object or you’re on a shoestring budget, there are many ways in which you can make your wedding unforgettable.
Big Spender
If you have a generous budget,anything is possible. If your wedding is likely to be a boozy affair, you could give hangover kits to your guests as they leave after having a hedonistic time at the tequila fountain.
If the big day is during summer, why not rent an ice-cream machine so that everyone has an ice-cream cone while dancing. You could also have a fruit table and provide baskets for guests to help themselves as they leave.
Everyone will probably take pictures on their phones, but a Polaroid photo booth with a selection of props can add a fun dimension to capturing the magic of the big day. Think funny glasses, placards with “team bride” or“team groom”, butterfly wings, and silly wigs.
Personal Touches
A small to medium-sized budget can buy you wine or water served in bottles with customised labels. There are many companies online that can provide this service.Balloons can also add magic to your wedding.
Tie helium-filled balloons to the chairs and use letter-shaped balloons with the word “love” (or anything else— you’re allowed to be corny!)hovering above the couple’s table.
Another memorable touch is to ask your guests to make a song request with their RSVP so that everyone gets to hear their favourite tune.
Professional wedding photography is a must have for many couples, but you can also bring in an artist to live paint your wedding.
Ask your friends and family to write on postcards and place them in a bowl. They can share a memory of the two of you, or provide suggestions for you to pursue as a couple.
Almost everyone is on social media, so don’t forget to come up with a fun wedding hashtag.You can add a socially responsible twist to your happy day if that’s your vibe: ask your friends and loved ones to donate to a charity or cause in lieu of a gift registry.
Don't forget the kids
Weddings tend to be adult-oriented when it comes to food and entertainment and many people prefer to attend weddings without their children. But this is the 21st century and a lot of couples already have children when they marry.
You can make your wedding child-friendly by having a separate table or tables for children,with crayons and paper for colouring in. You could also throw in a jumping castle, if your venue allows it. It’s thoughtful to ensure that your big day also has its own special place in the memories of your younger guests.