Ramaphosa must open up books

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing his first real test of his commitment to clean governance as head of state.

The controversy surrounding the R500000 donation to his election campaign for the ANC

by controversial company Bosasa, which relies heavily on state business, has put an uncomfortable spotlight on Ramaphosa and the public perception of him as "Mr Clean".

His initial handling of the matter - telling parliament that the money was a consultation fee for work done by his son Andile for Bosasa, and then revealing that actually the money was for his election campaign -has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.

Understandably, many more find it hard to accept the president's explanation of the answer he gave in parliament to a question asked by DA leader Mmusi Maimane. He says he was not aware that Bosasa had made a donation towards his campaign.

The relationship between money and political power, as one former Ghanaian president once remarked, is as old as politics itself. It would be naive to believe election campaigns are run without contributions from business people and entities.