'There was no Bosasa donation' - Cyril Ramaphosa tells EFF in parliament

Maimane filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to the firm after Ramaphosa intially suggested that there was a contract during a question-and-answer session in parliament. Ramaphosa issued a statement a few days later to clarify that the money did not come from a contract with his son but was instead a R500‚000 donation to his campaign for the ANC presidency.

In a written reply to a question from EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu on Monday‚ Ramaphosa said: "I have not received any donation - either in my official or any other capacity - from African Global Operations.

"As I indicated in a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly on November 16 2018‚ the payment to which the leader of the opposition referred was made on behalf of Mr Gavin Watson [African Global Operations' CEO] into a trust account that was used to raise funds for a campaign established to support my candidature for the presidency of the African National Congress."

Ramaphosa said the donation was sought and obtained without his knowledge. "I was not aware of the existence of the donation at the time that I answered the question in the National Assembly. Since I did not receive any donation from African Global Operations‚ no declaration was necessary‚" he said.