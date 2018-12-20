Having a financial affair is also cheating

If you're secretive about your finances and constantly hide purchases from and lie about your debt to your significant other, you're having a financial affair, experts warn.

This can lead to a serious breach of trust in your relationship, so much so that your spouse can see it as cheating, which can in the worst case lead to divorce.

So, what constitutes a financial affair?

A financial affair is when you spend a significant amount of money on anything without your spouse knowing about it, explains Nozuko Makhunga, a certified financial planner at Absa Wealth and Investment Management Distribution.

She also lists hidden debt and undisclosed loans to family and friends as you're having a financial affair.

Charles Pitt, private client wealth manager at Alexander Forbes Wealth, warns couples against spending more money on yourself without regard for your partner's feelings.

"If you spend more on yourself without being considerate of your spouse's needs, it can easily breed lack of trust, can be seen as cheating and ultimately lead to divorce for married couples," he warns.

Financial affairs can be traced back to when you were single where you either ignored the principles of budgeting or had impeccable money management skills, and then marry a partner who is quite the opposite. Instead of talking about money right from the start, you avoid the topic altogether which often leads to resentment and a complete breakdown of trust.