The seven suspects arrested by Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) during the horror scenes that followed the Global Citizen Festival in Soweto will appear in court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Meanwhile‚ JMPD chief David Tembe maintains that his officers did what they were assigned to do: traffic management‚ covering 43 assigned points and crime prevention.

"We did our job … by having 236 officers who were manning traffic. We had other officers who were there in terms of visible policing‚" Tembe said on Tuesday during the JMPD's monthly crime stats briefing.

He said the JMPD redeployed officers to the Sasol garage near the stadium after they were informed of the crime wave there.