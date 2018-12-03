Uber admits to surge pricing at Global Citizen fest, offers full refunds

Uber SA has admitted to implementing surge pricing at the Global Citizen Festival at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, despite pledges by the festival and Uber that this would not happen.

On Twitter, concert-goers said they were charged up to R1,200 for a trip after the festival.

Uber has placed the blame on network coverage issues and "mismanaged event traffic flow".

In a statement, the company said it introduced "dynamic pricing" on the night to ensure that there were more driver-partners in the area to cater for the high demand after the festival. Dynamic pricing is a feature that "encourages" driver-partners to come onto the app.