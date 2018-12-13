The One On Nicol bar‚ designed to look like a drive-through pub on William Nicol Drive‚ in the north of Johannesburg‚ got residents so worked up during its construction that this publication has learned members of the police were preparing a raid on the premises.

“I’ve had to tell members to stand down. I also know a group of around 20 demonstrators were preparing to protest at the site. They’re [law enforcement] busy enough‚ without chasing after what’s effectively a hoax‚” a well-placed source said.

The drinks served to motorists were just fruit juice.

The bar was the idea of the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware) in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Aware CEO Ingrid Louw said the bar allowed South Africans the opportunity to take a look at themselves and reflect on why they were so outraged‚ yet many of them still drank before a drive or walk home.

Metro police chief David Tembe said he almost had a heart attack when he first saw the adverts for the bar.

“I called all my media contacts and said‚ ‘Meet me there‚ there’s going to be a big fight‚ we’re closing down the bar’‚” he said.

Louw explained: “After 20 years of campaigns and initiatives aimed at changing South Africans’ drinking behaviour‚ especially during the festive season‚ very little has changed. We continue to see irresponsible drinking and driving or walking being perpetuated‚ with little to no regard for consequence.”

She added: “What became apparent is that we needed to find a way to communicate the message‚ ‘Don’t drink and drive or walk‚’ in a compelling way. We also recognised that we had to engage two audiences‚ those who drink and drive as well as those who drink and walk home as over 40% of road fatalities involve pedestrians.”