Mabe accused of sexual bullying of a junior staffer

The ANC has broken its silence on the allegations facing its spokesperson Pule Mabe, who has been accused of sexual harassment by his secretary.

The 26-year-old woman is reported to have sent a grievance letter to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Former party spokesperson and now head of its presidency’s office Zizi Kodwa said the party had noted the reports “on the internal grievance matter”.

Kodwa said: “The ANC confirms that a complaint has been lodged at its headquarters last week. We have since established a grievance panel, as per our personnel manual, to ensure a fair process.”

He said the panel would sit this week to hear the case.