The ANC in Gauteng has disagreed with its own integrity committee that former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former chief whip Brian Hlongwa be expelled from the party’s leadership structures and their membership be revoked.

The ANC deemed it enough that Mahlangu and Hlongwa had resigned from public office and there was no need for them to be removed from the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the ANC.

The provincial integrity committee‚ headed by ANC veteran Trevor Fowler‚ believed that resigning from public office was not enough and the impact of their actions on the party was immense.

On Tuesday‚ Hlongwa resigned from office citing a “need to resolve the eight-year-long accusations” in relation to kickbacks he allegedly received while he was MEC of health in the province.