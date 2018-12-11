Qedani Mahlangu booted out of ANC Gauteng structure

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been booted out of the African National Congress Gauteng powerful structure.

Provincial deputy secretary Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko wrote to Mahlangu yesterday informing her that a decision had been taken that she must step down from the Provincial Executive Committee.

Ralehoko wrote to Mahlangu after the provincial secretary Jacob had made a presentation to the national officials, who include Cyril Ramaphosa, about Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa who have both been found wanting during their times as MECs for the health in the provinces.

Her ANC membership, however, still remains.

"Please note that whilst the PEC had decided that you should remain a member of the PEC, the NWC has decided that you step down...

"Thus, based on the information set out herein-above, it is hereby requested that you kindly step down from participating in the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) - with immediate effect. This request does not affect your membership of the African National Congress," read the letter SowetanLIVE has seen.

This comes after pressure faced by the province to fire Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa step down from their positions.

Mahlangu has been blamed for the death of Life Esidimeni patients while Hlongwa has implicated in the a report by the Special Investigating Unit in alleged corrupt activities totaling R1.2bn.

The families of Life Esidimeni patients marched to Luthuli House on Monday to demand compensation.

This is a developing story.