Esidimeni families have to wait for payment

It is not yet clear when the other 200 Life Esidimeni families will be compensated.

The families had hoped that they would be compensated before the end of the year.

This after they claimed they had a meeting with officials from the office of Gauteng premier David Makhura on September 15. However, government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said there was still a process to be followed.

"There is still a verification process and then after [that] we will establish whether the families have the legal right to represent the people they claim they are families so as to avoid different claims for one person. It is only after all these processes have been followed that the government will look into compensating them."