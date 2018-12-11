Workers seek justice after 'racist' attack

Two Limpopo farmworkers have accused their employer of racially abusing and assaulting them at a citrus and tobacco farm last week.

The workers said their employer in Marble Hall near Groblersdal referred to them as k******s when they stopped working on the farm as a result of strong winds.

Edmore Masango, 30, and Livious Ndlovu, 26, said they were attacked with a pick handle, leaving them with head and face injuries.

Masango said a stormy weather had forced them to park their tractors to allow the bad weather to subside.