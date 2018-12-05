Kekana's blood as blue as Ford logo

Eleanor Kekana may be two years away from retirement, but her love for the automotive industry she has served for 35 years is by no means waning.

The 61-year-old Kekana from Mamelodi in Tshwane is the master trainer at the Ford plant in Silverton, east of Pretoria.

Her job entails training staff members to assemble cars from scratch using her years of experience and the knowledge she acquired from working in various production

departments.

Although the automotive industry was male dominated when she first joined, Kekana was not fazed.

She rose through the ranks from being a stock counter in the plant to stock managing and assembling cars.

"My blood is as blue as the Ford logo," she said jokingly.

Kekana said she was raised in a family of 13 in a four-roomed house. "We used to sleep under the dining room table on the floor because there were too many of us in a small house with my parents," she said. "Those humble beginnings made me know I had to work hard to have my own house and bedroom."