Mom dies after delivering twins
What was supposed to be a joyous celebration following the birth of twin babies turned to sorrow for a Ghanaian national after the death of his wife at a Limpopo hospital.
Frank Kwakye's wife, Mary Takyiwaa, died shortly after delivering baby boys at the Groblersdal Hospital on November 14.
Kwakye, 35, said yesterday that there were still unanswered questions regarding his wife's death. Kwakye, who works as a hairdresser at a salon in Groblersdal, said it's been three weeks since the death of his wife, and that authorities at the hospital have never cared to explain to him what actually happened.
He said he accompanied his wife for admission at the hospital on November 13 and was told she would undergo an operation for delivery the following day.
"My wife gave birth to healthy babies on November 14 but started developing complications shortly thereafter," he said.
Kwakye said he went to the institution on the day of the delivery after he started panicking as his wife did not answer his calls. "I started panicking and went to the hospital to check on my wife. But on arrival, I was only shown the babies."
He said he was only told that the woman's blood pressure was not normal.
"The next thing my wife was dead."
Kwakye said authorities at the hospital only offered to help him with formula milk for a period of six months to raise the babies. He said his wife was buried on November 25 and that the babies were now living with his late wife's sister in Pretoria. "It's now three weeks and postmortem results have not been released yet. I want to know what caused my wife's death."
Spokesperson for the provincial department of health, Neil Shikwambana, yesterday said postmortem results indicated that Takyiwaa had died from congestic cardiac failure. He identified high blood pressure as the biggest killer of pregnant women.
Shikwambana added that Takyiwaa had a heart problem which she did not disclose, a condition which was diagnosed during the operation.
"As a department, we sympathise greatly with the family for their loss," he said, adding that one of the key areas of the department was to try their best to ensure that mothers did not die during deliveries.