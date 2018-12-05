Mom dies after delivering twins

What was supposed to be a joyous celebration following the birth of twin babies turned to sorrow for a Ghanaian national after the death of his wife at a Limpopo hospital.

Frank Kwakye's wife, Mary Takyiwaa, died shortly after delivering baby boys at the Groblersdal Hospital on November 14.

Kwakye, 35, said yesterday that there were still unanswered questions regarding his wife's death. Kwakye, who works as a hairdresser at a salon in Groblersdal, said it's been three weeks since the death of his wife, and that authorities at the hospital have never cared to explain to him what actually happened.

He said he accompanied his wife for admission at the hospital on November 13 and was told she would undergo an operation for delivery the following day.

"My wife gave birth to healthy babies on November 14 but started developing complications shortly thereafter," he said.

Kwakye said he went to the institution on the day of the delivery after he started panicking as his wife did not answer his calls. "I started panicking and went to the hospital to check on my wife. But on arrival, I was only shown the babies."