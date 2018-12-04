Wits confers honorary doctorate on former deputy chief justice Moseneke

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Ernest Moseneke was on Tuesday honoured with a doctorate in laws by Wits University for his significant political, social and economic contribution to South Africa and its people.

Moseneke, who recieved what is his third honorary doctorate, said he was choking with emotion as he thanked his wife Khabonina for supporting his extensive career for 42 years.

"My family is here. I could not have done it without you Khabonina," he said.

Moseneke, who will be turning 71 later this month, served as a deputy chief justice in the Constitutional Court from 2005 until 2016 when he retired. He has recently served as the vice-chancellor of Wits University until he handed over the baton on Saturday to Dr. Judy Dlamini who is the first black female to be honoured with the post.

"She is a very worthy successor, a great African woman who will take us places," Moseneke said.