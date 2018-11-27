Hundreds of people rushed to take selfies and shake hands with Zuma at the Shelly Centre on Tuesday‚ where he was on a campaign encouraging people to register to vote.

"I would like to see you build something that will benefit all of us‚ something that will bring the country together. Thank you for coming here and God bless you‚" said Francois Labuschagne‚ a resident in the area‚ during a brief audience with Zuma.

Zuma wasted no time taking shots at the leadership capabilities of opposition parties during his address in Zulu.

"Who is going to lead this country if you don't vote? Will it be led by that boy who was being led by that white woman [referring to DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille] or is it going to be led by that crazy boy in the red [in reference to EFF leader Julius Malema]? Never!" he said.

Earlier in the day Zuma addressed senior citizens at a breakfast in Margate‚ similar to one he held in Durban last week. He urged older ANC members to keep participating in the party's activities. "This democracy is ours as a collective to keep‚ young or old‚" he said.

Zuma also continued to preach unity. "Don't punish the ANC by not voting because you don't like Zuma. Zuma is a member of the ANC‚ the ANC is not a member of Zuma‚" he said.

The former president will conclude his south coast campaign run with a blitz at the Port Shepstone taxi rank‚ later on Tuesday.