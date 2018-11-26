Constitutional Court dismisses application by Tom Moyane

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to challenge the validity of the commission of inquiry that recommended he be fired.

An order dated November 21 notes that the Constitutional Court considered Moyane’s application as well as the affidavit filed by former president Jacob Zuma that supported him.

But the court decided to dismiss the application because grounds for exclusive jurisdiction had not been established.

“Nor has a basis been laid for direct access in view of the fact that the applicant had other avenues available‚” the court ruled.