Entertainment

WATCH | Twitter reacts to the first official Lion King remake trailer

By Karishma Thakurdin - 23 November 2018 - 10:08
The Lion King is making a comeback
The Lion King is making a comeback
Image: SUPPLIED/Twitter @disneylionking

Twitter has been sent into a complete frenzy over the release of the first trailer of The Lion King‚ which is set for release in July 2019.

Disney released the trailer‚ which gives fans a glimpse into the remake of the timeless animation movie.

Here's a look at the teaser:

The clip which is just over one minute long has gone viral with fans from across the globe flooding Twitter with their favourite Lion King memories.

Disney also released a poster of the live action remake.

The remake will be directed by Jon Favreau and the cast includes Beyoncé as Nala‚ our very own John Kani as Rafiki‚ Donald Glover as Simba.

James Earl Jones will return to his role from the 1994 classic as Mufasa.

The teaser has topped the Twitter trends list as fans share their nostalgia.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
Armed robbers attack motorcyclist in Edenvale
X