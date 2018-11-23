WATCH | Twitter reacts to the first official Lion King remake trailer
Twitter has been sent into a complete frenzy over the release of the first trailer of The Lion King‚ which is set for release in July 2019.
Disney released the trailer‚ which gives fans a glimpse into the remake of the timeless animation movie.
Here's a look at the teaser:
July 19, 2019. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/CYCRcHLGom— The Lion King (@disneylionking) November 22, 2018
The clip which is just over one minute long has gone viral with fans from across the globe flooding Twitter with their favourite Lion King memories.
Disney also released a poster of the live action remake.
Take your place. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/MYkL0CmZ4y— The Lion King (@disneylionking) November 22, 2018
The remake will be directed by Jon Favreau and the cast includes Beyoncé as Nala‚ our very own John Kani as Rafiki‚ Donald Glover as Simba.
James Earl Jones will return to his role from the 1994 classic as Mufasa.
The teaser has topped the Twitter trends list as fans share their nostalgia.
And....here it is! The new #TheLionKing trailer side by side with the original The Lion King movie scenes. Your thoughts? 🦁👑pic.twitter.com/mYcai7gnST— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 23, 2018
Me watching the #TheLionKing Trailer then realizing that I have to see Mufasa Die again...But in live action... pic.twitter.com/C4ecBU6vj5— gtheotaku🉐 (@gtheotaku) November 22, 2018