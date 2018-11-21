Grade one pupil stabbed to death

A grade 1 pupil has died after he was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by a grade 11 pupil.

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said his department was made aware of a tragic incident today.

This happened at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad, North West.

According to the statement, the boy was stabbed by a pupil from Mankala Technical High School.

Mhlanga said the grade 11 pupil had been hiding in the primary school's toilet. "It is alleged that the suspect apparently slept in the toilet overnight without anyone knowing he was there," he said.

He said the deceased was one of the first to go to the toilet in the morning and the grade 11 pupil repeatedly stabbed him. He was rushed to the local clinic where he was sadly certified dead.

Mhlanga said the school principal managed to apprehend the alleged perpetrator and handed him over to the police.

He said it appears the suspect knew the deceased, and it is claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the grade 1 pupil's older sister who also attends Mankala Technical High School. It is believed the couple may have had a fallout and the younger brother was targeted.

Minister Angie Motshekga sent her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. "Words cannot begin to comprehend the heartache caused by this tragic incident," she said.

North West education MEC Sello Lehari will visit the school tomorrow morning.