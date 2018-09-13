High school pupil arrested for stabbing his teacher to death

Motshekga said it was “heartbreaking” to lose a teacher who had “so much potential for greatness”.

Mokolobate allegedly reprimanded the learner on Wednesday for skipping the queue at the school’s feeding programme.

The learner was arrested and the provincial education department is offering counselling at the school.

The incident comes after a learner was arrested at the Eldorado Park Secondary School in Johannesburg on Wednesday after pointing a gun at a teacher.