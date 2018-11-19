Ramaphosa team to do clean up

President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign team will meet tomorrow to go through the list of people and companies that donated during his campaign to become ANC president.

Sowetan has learnt that his campaign team that handled the finances would look at the list and if uncomfortable with the donation, the money may be returned.

However, according to insiders, the team was not prepared to make the list public.

The meeting will take place as Ramaphosa has agreed to return the R500000 donation from Bosasa following a question in parliament by the opposition DA.

Yesterday, Tshililo Manenzhe, on behalf of Ramaphosa's team, confirmed in a statement that donations for the campaign were received from no less than 200 individuals from across the country.

"The campaign funds received were used to pay for venue hire, transport, accommodation, communications and other campaign-related activities.

"At no point were any funds transferred to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, his relations or to president Ramaphosa himself," she said.