DA calls for probe into ANC MP after media reports of Bosasa payments

The DA wants parliament to investigate justice and correctional services portfolio committee chairperson and ANC MP Vincent Smith for allegedly receiving payments from a private company.

That is what DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in a statement on Sunday.

This comes after News24 reported that Smith allegedly received R670‚000 from the facilities management company Bosasa (now African Global Operations) over the past three years.

Smith also reportedly received security upgrades at his home worth R200‚000 and R100‚000 in cash monthly from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Smith confirmed some of the payments to New24‚ but claimed they were personal loans and said he was unaware they were paid by Bosasa. Smith said it was a personal loan from former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and he believed Agrizzi was lending the money out of his own pocket.