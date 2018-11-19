Cyril donation on ANC NWC radar

The ANC national working committee (NWC) will today discuss the donation that Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential campaign team received.

This was said by Deputy President David Mabuza yesterday after his door-to-door campaign for next year's elections in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, where the ANC top brass were also canvassing for votes.

"You are aware that I was away... I was in hospital, I just came back on Saturday last week.

"Today (yesterday) I'm going to attend the ANC meeting, while tomorrow I'm going to attend the NWC meeting. I'm sure the ANC will speak, I don't think it's necessary for all of us to speak.

"If the ANC speaks, it's speaking on behalf of all of us. If the president of the ANC speaks, we believe he speaks for all of us. I don't think the deputy president needs to speak," he said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe also confirmed that since the matter was in the public domain, the NWC was likely to discuss the donation and emerge with a position.

Mabuza also promised to build houses for three families that lived in shacks.

He asked that people should vote for the ANC to remain in power .