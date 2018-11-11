Maimane requests access to ‘secret’ contract between Ramaphosa Jr and Bosasa
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has requested access to the contract for services rendered by the president’s son‚ Andile Ramaphosa‚ to controversial facilities management company Bosasa.
He said on Sunday this was to ensure that Andile Ramaphosa had not received any preferential treatment – including alleged kickbacks – by virtue of him being the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Separate applications in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) had been submitted – one to the Presidency and one to the African Global Group‚ formerly Bosasa‚ Maimane said.
“Earlier this week in Parliament‚ I asked President Ramaphosa whether he had any knowledge of an alleged R500‚000 payment to Ramaphosa Jr from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. I presented both a proof of payment and sworn affidavit supporting this payment. President Ramaphosa responded by confirming the payment‚ but then said his son had explained it as a payment received for legitimate ‘consulting’ services. He further said that there is a contract between his son and Bosasa for these services‚ and he had personally seen this contract.
“However‚ someone is being economical with the truth‚ as Andile Ramaphosa has since gone on record denying that he had received any payment from Bosasa in relation to this allegation‚” Ramaphosa said.
“It now emerges that Andile Ramaphosa is directly involved in no less than 30 companies – any of which may have rendered services to Bosasa‚” the DA leader added.
He said that in a country where almost 10 million people were unemployed and could not find work‚ any shadow of doubt pertaining to the president’s immediate family must be thoroughly interrogated to ensure that no undue influence‚ malfeasance or corruption was present.
“If there is nothing to hide‚ both Andile Ramaphosa and African Global Group (Bosasa) should have no hesitation in releasing the contract that underpins their agreement and relationship.
“Bosasa has secured several lucrative contracts with government departments and entities - including the Departments of Justice‚ Correctional Services and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) - worth over R10-billion. Moreover‚ this is the same company that allegedly funded former president Jacob Zuma’s birthday bashes in 2015 and 2016‚ to the estimated value of R3.5-million‚” Maimane said.