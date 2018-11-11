DA leader Mmusi Maimane has requested access to the contract for services rendered by the president’s son‚ Andile Ramaphosa‚ to controversial facilities management company Bosasa.

He said on Sunday this was to ensure that Andile Ramaphosa had not received any preferential treatment – including alleged kickbacks – by virtue of him being the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Separate applications in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) had been submitted – one to the Presidency and one to the African Global Group‚ formerly Bosasa‚ Maimane said.

“Earlier this week in Parliament‚ I asked President Ramaphosa whether he had any knowledge of an alleged R500‚000 payment to Ramaphosa Jr from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. I presented both a proof of payment and sworn affidavit supporting this payment. President Ramaphosa responded by confirming the payment‚ but then said his son had explained it as a payment received for legitimate ‘consulting’ services. He further said that there is a contract between his son and Bosasa for these services‚ and he had personally seen this contract.