Smith steps aside as chairperson of parliamentary committees pending bribe probe

Constitutional review committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith has been granted permission to step aside pending investigations into payments he allegedly received of over R600 000 from a facilities management company.

Smith, who chairs at least three committees in parliament, is accused of receiving payments from Bosasa over the past three years.

"Last week, comrade Smith requested the leadership of the ANC caucus to allow him to step aside from chairing any parliamentary committee until the investigation into allegations against him which have surfaced in the public domain have been concluded by the ethics committee," said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

This follows reports last week that said Smith allegedly accepted the installation of electric fences and a high-end CCTV system at his home, worth about R200 000, as well as receiving two payments of more than R600 000 from Bosasa.