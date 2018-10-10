Ruling party the ultimate loser

The testimony by witnesses at the state capture commission is deeply tearing the ANC apart more than what the ruling party might have thought.

Knowing the truth about what happened during Jacob Zuma's tenure is important in the healing of society, however the ANC remains the biggest loser so far. While in previous elections the opposition pushed their campaigns on Zuma's scandals, this time around they have fresh ammunition.

All the witnesses who have testified so far confirmed what the public has always suspected - that the Guptas have been in charge of state affairs.

The admission by minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene that he has visited the Gupta compound in Saxonwold is a slap in the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa who advocates for a clean administration.

Though Nene has apologised to the public for being unethical, his apology left much to be desired as he had never told the president or his colleagues about his visits to the Guptas.