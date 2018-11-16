Zondo calls for proof that former A-G Nombembe leaked Gordhan testimony
Judge Raymond Zondo has asked for evidence from those who alleged that the state capture inquiry’s head of investigations‚ Terence Nombembe‚ deliberately leaked public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s submission to the commission.
“This occurred some days after Minister Gordhan had contacted the commission’s chairperson to register his concern or complaint about the fact that his statement had been leaked. The chairperson informed Minister Gordhan that an investigation was to be undertaken to establish how the leaks had occurred and who was responsible for them‚” the statement said.
"The chairperson [Zondo] wishes to invite those who have made the allegation that Mr Terrence Nombembe is responsible for the leaks to come forward ... with evidence to support their allegation so that their evidence can be considered.”
The Sunday Independent reported that Nombembe had been “fingered by very high-ranking officials in the ANC and EFF as the culprit behind the leaked revised submission”.
It quoted EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu as saying he believed it was Nombembe who leaked the statement to garner public sympathy for Gordhan.
De Wee said the National Prosecuting Authority Act stipulated that in order to be eligible for appointment as the head of the NPA‚ a person must have a legal qualification to practise as an attorney or advocate in all the courts in South Africa.
“Mr Nombembe has no legal qualification. He is an accountant and auditor and a former auditor-general of South Africa‚” said De Wee.
“Furthermore‚ at the time the article was published‚ there was already a list of candidates to be interviewed for the position and Mr Nombembe was not one of them.”