Judge Raymond Zondo has asked for evidence from those who alleged that the state capture inquiry’s head of investigations‚ Terence Nombembe‚ deliberately leaked public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s submission to the commission.

“This occurred some days after Minister Gordhan had contacted the commission’s chairperson to register his concern or complaint about the fact that his statement had been leaked. The chairperson informed Minister Gordhan that an investigation was to be undertaken to establish how the leaks had occurred and who was responsible for them‚” the statement said.

"The chairperson [Zondo] wishes to invite those who have made the allegation that Mr Terrence Nombembe is responsible for the leaks to come forward ... with evidence to support their allegation so that their evidence can be considered.”