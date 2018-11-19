Baxter has Libya on his mind as Bafana's final Afcon hurdle looms large

Bafana Bafana's date with destiny might still be four months away but coach Stuart Baxter is already thinking about how to negotiate a successful path past Libya.

Bafana only have to avoid defeat in the away final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against the Libyans in March to clinch a qualification berth to the Cameroon tournament.

“It’s going to be a mental issue again‚” said Baxter.

“You can excuse some other players for feeling that ‘we have to be careful‚ we only need a draw’.

“So I think the best way we can approach this game is to go there and play a normal game.

“If we play a normal game‚ there is only one team that’s scored a goal against us......

"If we do that and they don’t score than we are through."