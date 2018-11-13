Meeting with Gordhan will not be ‘out in the open’: Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Tuesday that her meeting with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan would not be open to the media.

The meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, is in regards to allegations that Gordhan irregularly approved Ivan Pillay’s retirement package and later allowed him to be re-employed by the South African Revenue Service.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mkhwebane’s office said it had been “inundated” with media requests for details of the meeting with Gordhan.

“Advocate Mkhwebane wishes to indicate that the meeting will not be open to the media. The meeting is part of a normal investigation process. The Public Protector does not investigate such matters out in the open as that might jeopardise the investigation. She will also not do any interviews on what transpired during the meeting,” said spokesman Oupa Segalwe.