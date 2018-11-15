Mabuza at the helm as Cyril woos investors overseas

Deputy President David Mabuza quietly returned from his sick leave abroad just in time to take charge of the country as acting president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Europe on a trade and investment working visit in Brussels, Belgium.

There had been a lot of speculation about Mabuza's whereabouts after his office announced about three weeks ago that he had taken sick leave.

Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Mabuza was receiving medical attention in Russia following a health scare which his office did not want to give details of.

Normally, when a president leaves the country, an announcement is made about who would act in his absence.

But by yesterday, the presidency had not informed the country, and it took Sowetan to find out who was in charge of the country following Ramaphosa's departure on Tuesday.

In terms of the constitution, the deputy president automatically acts as president in the absence of the president, but if both are out of the country the president would appoint any of the ministers to act.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, however, confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that Mabuza is the country's acting president. "We have not as a norm announced an acting president on departure [of Ramaphosa]. I stand to be corrected, but I have never done that," Diko said.

Mabuza's health first took a knock three years ago while he was still the premier of Mpumalanga. He had fallen critically ill and was hospitalised for more than three months after he was poisoned.