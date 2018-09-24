While calling for unity‚ Acting President David Mabuza on Monday also appealed to South Africans to address the issue of land expropriation‚ saying it would be an injustice to turn a blind eye to the subject.

“As we celebrate this important day we must confront with determination the historical fault lines and injustices that continue to threaten our peace and stability so that we can finally move forward as one people‚ one nation and one South Africa founded on shared values‚” said Mabuza.

“If we do not confront this reality and sad state of affairs‚ we would just be burying our heads in the sand and causing a huge source of frustration and resentment to all those who were brutally dispossessed of their land‚” he said.

Mabuza was speaking at Heritage Day celebrations in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said there was enough land for everyone in South Africa. “Ours is a land of abundance. It can provide for everyone. There is enough to go around‚ enough to share‚ enough to end poverty‚ depravation and all forms of want. All we must do is live up to our potential under a just and equitable system. This is what our common heritage means‚” he said.

“We have enough to create wealth‚ prosperity‚ opportunity and development for all …. Yet‚ our people still cannot sow to reap. They cannot work the land to own it. They have no means of production and no heritage to fully embrace and benefit from‚” he added.

Mabuza said the country’s heightened sense of retreat to the past was threatening national unity.