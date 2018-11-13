Letters

Mabuza's frequent visits to Russia shady, dubious

By reader letter - 13 November 2018 - 08:21
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Image: Masi Losi

David Mabuza is an enigma. He has been linked to a number of allegations including having his own private army, political assassinations, tender irregularities and hoarding vast amounts of cash.

He has visited Russia on a few occasions, allegedly with the help of the Guptas offering their private jet.

In his latest visit, his office has stated it is a routine medical check-up. Why travel to Russia for a routine check-up? This seems shady and dubious.

Could these medical visits be about appeasing the Russians with a new deal now that nuclear has been taken off the table? We cannot allow our country to be held to ransom by any foreign power.

Zuané van Tonder,Tshwane

