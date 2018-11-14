Surprise... he's gone!

If former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's most recent quotes are anything to go by, it's a surprise he resigned yesterday.

The former ANC Youth League president has been unrepentant, telling media houses that he was going nowhere.

Here are some of his defiant quotes in the last two weeks:

The intention is to destroy me and force me out. I'm being demonised and proclaimed as public enemy No1. - Gigaba told Sunday Times.

For anybody who wishes to remove me from the public space, they must think again, I'm not going to be removed from the public space.

For those headed for the future, they are going to meet me there, or let me put it differently... I will meet them in the future.