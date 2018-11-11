Northern Cape police arrested three suspects after they allegedly robbed a person of an undisclosed amount of cash at an ATM in Britstown on Friday.

After robbing the victim‚ the suspects fled the scene in a white VW Polo in the direction of De Aar.

“The victim‚ through the assistance of the petrol attendants of Shell Garage in Britstown‚ contacted the police officers who then activated police units in De Aar.

“Police reacted swiftly and noticed the vehicle fitting the description circulated. Police intercepted the vehicle and managed to stop it‚ resulting in the arrest of three male suspects aged 33‚ 34 and 44‚” police said.

They said the suspects had been positively linked to various card skimming crimes in the Kimberly area.

“Cash and various bank cards were confiscated from the robbers.”