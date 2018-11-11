A former police constable has been arrested for allegedly assisting a suspected rapist escape from custody in Wolmaransstad‚ North West‚ police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said the 38-year-old former constable was arrested by the provincial organised crime unit on Friday.

In August this year‚ Johannes Batsibile was arrested after he was linked to 28 cases of rape and one case of murder.