Three-vehicle crash kills motorist‚ injures taxi driver

By Staff Reporter - 11 November 2018 - 12:53
A motorist was killed and five others injured during a three-vehicle collision on Elias Motsoaledi Drive in Dobsonville‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday night‚ paramedics said on Sunday.

ER24 was called out at 8.30pm. They found two light motor vehicles and a taxi involved in the collision.

"Sadly‚ one of the drivers of the light motor vehicles sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene‚" said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

"The driver of the taxi was found trapped and had to be extricated by ER24’s Rescue Personnel."

Four occupants from the taxi and the other light motor vehicle were treated for moderate injuries before they were transported to Leratong Hospital for further care.

