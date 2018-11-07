WATCH | Robbers bust after dramatic high-speed chase in Durban
Two alleged thieves led security guards on a high-speed chase which weaved through Durban last week‚ and culminated in their arrest.
Dramatic footage of the chase‚ which shows the wild pursuit through Morningside‚ was released by Marshall Security on Wednesday.
Spokesman Kyle van Reenen said that the men had allegedly broken into a car in Berea on Friday‚ November 2.
“We were alerted to the theft‚ with details of the suspects and their getaway vehicle all described in a WhatsApp voice message. This was immediately circulated to our Morningside team‚” he said.
“The men were later spotted in the Greyville area and brought to a stop near the race course.” The pair was handed over to police.