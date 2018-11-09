Swift arrests after kidnappers demand gold ransom for wife's freedom
Eight people are under arrest in connection with the kidnapping of the wife of a plant manager at Harmony mine in Welkom.
The kidnappers had demanded gold as ransom.
Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the eight were arrested in Welkom and Odendaalsrus on Friday morning.
She said R500,000 cash was seized, as well as 21 gold nuggets (approximately 7kg), a gas gun and a gas pistol.
Four vehicles, including an Audi A3, Jeep Cherokee and two BMWs, were also seized.
Mbambo said police also followed up on information which led them to Sebokeng, where an undisclosed amount of money was recovered.
The mine manager’s wife was abducted outside her workplace in the early hours of November 7.
Harmony spokesperson Sihle Maake said she was released unharmed.
Maake refused to give further details.
“Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, no information can be released at this stage as it’s also now a police matter. We ask the media and public to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time while they recover from this ordeal,” Maake said.
He said Harmony was taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of its employees as the incident was a major concern for the organisation.