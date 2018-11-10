NdudulaMurderTrial | Two state prosecutors feel wrath of advocate

“I wish to register a complaint of total disregard of ethos governing the advocate’s profession and that of general decay that is linked with officers of the court, who in pursuit of their own ambitions, go all out to present evidence in court knowing that the facts upon which they premised that evidence is downright untrue, illegal, and that it is unethical of them to do so.

“This injustice leaves an indelible mark on those who on account of thuggery presentation of evidence, by the prosecutor during the bail application, when he knew that the defence could have not had access to the docket, lies and mislead the court, claiming that the case that the state would present against Mrs Ndudula was unassailable and that there was no defence at all.

“Through this act of cavalier postulating by [the] state, coupled with the fact that there may be a likelihood that Mrs Ndudula would interfere with state witnesses and evidence, court refused her bail,” wrote Maseti.

“As a direct consequence of unprofessional conduct of Botha, Mrs Ndudula had to contend with the indignity of having to report to the police station daily, an act commensurate with monitoring of dangerous criminals.”

Maseti said had the president magistrate been told that the “star witness on whose evidence that the state was opposing bail, had in fact deposed to two conflicting statements, I doubt if court would have made an order denying Mrs Ndudula bail”.

“We cannot lessen belief that the public is entitled to some high moral standards that officers of the prosecutorial authority should embrace and Mr Botha failed dismally to do so.

“As if that was not enough, Mrs Ndudula had to contend with further thuggery in the high court, even though the state knew that at the very least, the ballistic report mentioned the presence of two firearms.

“Contrary to ethos of advocates’ profession, this report that was damning on the state’s case was not disclosed, even to court, meaning they misled court on a fact they were aware of.