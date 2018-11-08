Man arrested for murder of Soweto siblings
A month after the decomposed bodies of two siblings were discovered in Slovoville‚ Soweto‚ a man believed to be responsible for their gruesome killing was apprehended in Mpumalanga‚ police confirmed on Thursday.
The siblings went missing on September 14 while playing outside their home in Tshepisong‚ Kagiso.
Police made a breakthrough when they arrested a man‚ believed to be their mother’s ex-boyfriend.
“The man‚ aged 47‚ was arrested last night after he was spotted near Nelspruit‚” said police spokesperson‚ Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.
The man‚ believed to be a Mozambican national‚ had been identified as the main suspect by police as he was the last person seen with the children.
They were later discovered by a passerby‚ buried in shallow graves with their hands tied‚ some 10 kilometres from their home.
The children‚ Elam‚ a girl aged 9‚ and Muzi‚ a boy aged 8‚ lived with their mother‚ Andiswa Ndibi‚ 33‚ at their family home.
Ndibi had told SowetanLIVE how her life had changed for the worse since her children's murders.
She recalled the last moments of her children playing in the house - the building itself a painful reminder of what had happened.
“I don’t think I will be able to stay in this house again‚” she said.
“They were inseparable‚ they loved and fought for each other‚” she added.
Dlamini revealed that the suspect would appear before the Kagiso Magistrate’s court on Monday.
“He will be appearing on charges of double murder and kidnapping‚” he said.