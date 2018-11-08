A month after the decomposed bodies of two siblings were discovered in Slovoville‚ Soweto‚ a man believed to be responsible for their gruesome killing was apprehended in Mpumalanga‚ police confirmed on Thursday.

The siblings went missing on September 14 while playing outside their home in Tshepisong‚ Kagiso.

Police made a breakthrough when they arrested a man‚ believed to be their mother’s ex-boyfriend.

“The man‚ aged 47‚ was arrested last night after he was spotted near Nelspruit‚” said police spokesperson‚ Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The man‚ believed to be a Mozambican national‚ had been identified as the main suspect by police as he was the last person seen with the children.

They were later discovered by a passerby‚ buried in shallow graves with their hands tied‚ some 10 kilometres from their home.