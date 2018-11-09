Parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general (AG) has called for increased security for AG staff to ensure the effective implementation of the recently passed Public Audit Amendment Bill (Paab).

In a letter sent to the committee in October‚ auditor-general Kimi Makwetu detailed instances of intimidation that auditors had faced in the municipalities of Emfuleni‚ Tshwane‚ Madibeng and Moretele.

He said some staff members had had to face a hostage situation‚ threats from municipal officials and had even been shot at. Some municipal officials attempted to bribe AG staff to alter adverse audit findings.