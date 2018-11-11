National Prayer Day to cleanse the N1 road between Modimolle and Mookgophong

A National Prayer Day has been arranged to assist in the spiritual cleansing of the N1 road between Mookgophong and Modimolle in Limpopo.

More than 40 people have died in the past two months in the deadly stretch of the road, with six people perishing on Saturday. The latest accident happened when a truck driver was trying to evade robbers and other cars plunged into it, resulting in fatalities.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident happened at 2.30am when the truck experienced mechanical problems and stopped along the N1. He said two men suddenly emerged and attempted to rob the driver of the truck.

Mojapelo said the driver pulled off and as he got onto the road a car drove into the back of the truck. He said the robbers fired shots in the direction of the truck driver who did not stop but proceeded straight to the Naboomspruit police station.

“The occupants of the car which had rammed into the truck were in the process of getting out when two other cars slammed into them, killing six people on the spot,” he said.

He added that cases of attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and culpable homicide have been opened for investigation and that no arrests had been effected.