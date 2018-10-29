Alcohol may be to blame for N4 crash

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Pat Ngomane has blamed alcohol and reckless driving as the cause of the horrific accident that led to the deaths of 15 people on Friday.

Fourteen people were killed on the scene while one died in hospital on Saturday after the crash that involved two trucks, a minibus taxi and a VW polo.

The accident took place on the N4 between Malelane and Mbombela near Matsulu township.

Ngomane said the driver of the Polo had drank alcohol and it was still in the car after the accident.

"We have arrested the driver of the VW polo and taken his blood samples to find out how much alcohol he had consumed prior to the accident," said Ngomane.

Ten people were injured during the accident and those who died were all from the taxi, including its driver.

The deceased, who were all from Mbombela, were heading to Nkomazi (Malelane).

Ngomane said the funeral arrangements for the deceased will be discussed during the course of the week.