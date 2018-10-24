Mass funeral in Senwabarwana for accident victims

The majority of the horrific accident which killed 26 people in Limpopo last week will be buried in a mass funeral in Senwabarwana on Saturday.

The accident happened on the N1 road between Modimolle and Mookgophong on Friday afternoon. It happened when a truck carrying cements towards the south lost control and went into other lanes facing on-coming traffic, where the truck collided with four cars, including a 22-seater minibus taxi and a bakkie, both of which allegedly caught fire on impact.

Among those who perished were two minor children and a couple from Polokwane. Police said yesterday the cause of the accident was still unknown but that a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.

According to spokesperson for the provincial department of transport Matome Moremi, 22 people died from the minibus taxi which was travelling from Senwabarwana to Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.

He said the driver of the taxi, the driver of the bakkie, including the truck driver, were among those who died. He said the taxi driver would be buried at his home in Sebayeng, GaDikgale, on Sunday while the couple would be buried in Polokwane on Friday.

A memorial service was held yesterday at the Capricorn FET Senwabarwana campus, where mourners came in large numbers to remember the deceased.