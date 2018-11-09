A knife-wielding attacker kills one and injures one before being shot by police in Australia

A knife-wielding attacker stabbed three people, killing one, before being shot by police in Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne on Friday, police said, adding that they didn’t rule out terrorism as a possible motive.

The man was taken to the hospital under guard and is in critical condition, according to police in Melbourne, who said they had been confronted by the attacker when they responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the downtown area.

Police said there was no known link to terrorism “at this stage” but that investigators were “keeping an open mind.”

Vehicles have been used in prominent terrorist attacks in recent years, including in Barcelona, London, New York and Nice, France.